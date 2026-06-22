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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 22

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .238 BA, .326 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 26 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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