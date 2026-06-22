Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 22

Manzardo is hitting for a .238 BA, .326 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 26 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

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