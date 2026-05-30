Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Red Sox On May 30
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .366 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 20 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Sonny Gray (5-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.