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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Phillies On May 24

Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .221 BA, .299 OBP and .371 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 18 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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