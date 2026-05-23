Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Phillies On May 23

Manzardo is hitting for a .228 BA, .307 OBP and .382 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 18 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.