Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Nationals On May 27

Manzardo is hitting for a .219 BA, .303 OBP and .363 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 19 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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