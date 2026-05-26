Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Nationals On May 26

Manzardo is hitting for a .218 BA, .304 OBP and .366 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 19 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.