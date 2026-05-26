Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Nationals On May 26
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .218 BA, .304 OBP and .366 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 19 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.
The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.