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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On March 28

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo had a .234 BA, .313 OBP and .455 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .768 and he scored 47 runs. In 531 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 70 runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mariners.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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