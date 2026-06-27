Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Mariners On June 27

Manzardo is hitting for a .233 BA, .327 OBP and .395 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 27 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (6-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.

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