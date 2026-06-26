Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 26

Manzardo is hitting for a .233 BA, .328 OBP and .397 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 26 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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