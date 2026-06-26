FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 26

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .233 BA, .328 OBP and .397 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 26 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News