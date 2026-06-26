Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 26
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .233 BA, .328 OBP and .397 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 26 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.