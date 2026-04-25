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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Blue Jays On April 25

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 25 at 3:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .182 BA, .267 OBP and .234 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .501 and he has scored three runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Kevin Gausman (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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