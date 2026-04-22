Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Astros On April 22

Manzardo is hitting for a .200 BA, .282 OBP and .257 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored three runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Peter Lambert (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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