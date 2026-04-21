Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Astros On April 21

Manzardo is hitting for a .182 BA, .260 OBP and .242 SLG with a 38.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .503 and he has scored three runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Ryan Weiss (0-2) in his second start of the season.

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