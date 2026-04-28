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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Pirates On April 28

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Leahy has -168 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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