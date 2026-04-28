Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Pirates On April 28

Leahy is 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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