Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Marlins On April 22

Leahy is 2-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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