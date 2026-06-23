Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 23

Leahy is 5-4 with a 4.63 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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