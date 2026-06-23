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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 23

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Leahy has -134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 5-4 with a 4.63 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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