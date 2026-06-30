Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Play Guardians On June 30

Higashioka is hitting for a .221 BA, .301 OBP and .350 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 16 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.