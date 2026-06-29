Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 29
Kyle Higashioka and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Higashioka is hitting for a .228 BA, .309 OBP and .360 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 16 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.
Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.