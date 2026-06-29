Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 29

Higashioka is hitting for a .228 BA, .309 OBP and .360 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 16 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.