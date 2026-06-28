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Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Blue Jays On June 28

Kyle Higashioka and his Texas Rangers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .228 BA, .309 OBP and .360 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 16 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Shane Bieber (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

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