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Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Tigers On April 21

Kyle Harrison will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harrison has -112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, April 11 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

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