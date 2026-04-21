Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Tigers On April 21

Harrison is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, April 11 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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