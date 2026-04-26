Kyle Harrison And Brewers Take On Pirates On April 26

Harrison is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed three innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.