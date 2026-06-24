Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Red Sox On June 24

Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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