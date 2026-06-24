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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Red Sox On June 24

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Freeland has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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