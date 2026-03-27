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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 SP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Marlins On March 27

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day at loanDepot park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Freeland has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland went 5-17 with a 4.98 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Marlins averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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