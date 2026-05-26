Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Dodgers On May 26
Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Freeland has -140 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Freeland is 1-5 with a 7.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.