Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Dodgers On May 26

Freeland is 1-5 with a 7.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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