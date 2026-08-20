Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 20

Bradish is 7-11 with a 3.65 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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