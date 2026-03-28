Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Twins On March 28

Bradish went 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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