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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Twins On March 28

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Bradish has +116 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bradish went 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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