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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Red Sox On April 26

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bradish has -152 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bradish is 1-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing 10 hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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