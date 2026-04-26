Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Red Sox On April 26

Bradish is 1-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing 10 hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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