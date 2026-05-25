Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 25
Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bradish has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Bradish is 2-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.