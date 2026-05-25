Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 25

Bradish is 2-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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