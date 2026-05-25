FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 25

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bradish has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Bradish is 2-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News