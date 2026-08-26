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Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Play Cardinals On Aug. 26

Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Bradish has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 7-12 with a 3.70 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

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