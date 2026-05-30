Kumar Rocker And Rangers Square Off Against Royals On May 30
Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has +138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Royals are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.