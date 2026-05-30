Kumar Rocker And Rangers Square Off Against Royals On May 30

Rocker is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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