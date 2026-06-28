Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 28

Rocker is 2-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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