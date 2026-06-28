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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 28

Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Rocker has +134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rocker is 2-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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