Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Athletics On April 26
Kumar Rocker will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Rocker has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rocker is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.