Kumar Rocker And Rangers Face Athletics On April 26

Rocker is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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