Kris Bubic And Royals Play Orioles On April 21
Kris Bubic will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bubic has +104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Bubic is 2-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.