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Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals

Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals • #50 SP

Kris Bubic And Royals Play Orioles On April 21

Kris Bubic will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bubic has +104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bubic is 2-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Bubic

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