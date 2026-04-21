Kris Bubic And Royals Play Orioles On April 21

Bubic is 2-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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