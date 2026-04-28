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Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals

Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals • #50 SP

Kris Bubic And Royals Face Athletics On April 28

Kris Bubic will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Bubic has -120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bubic is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Bubic

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