Kris Bubic And Royals Face Athletics On April 28

Bubic is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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