FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Konnor Griffin
Pittsburgh Pirates

Konnor Griffin

Pittsburgh Pirates • #6 SS

Konnor Griffin And Pirates Face Blue Jays On May 23

Konnor Griffin and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Griffin has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Griffin is hitting for a .271 BA, .324 OBP and .398 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 25 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. Griffin has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Patrick Corbin (1-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Konnor Griffin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News