Konnor Griffin And Pirates Face Blue Jays On May 23

Griffin is hitting for a .271 BA, .324 OBP and .398 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 25 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. Griffin has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Patrick Corbin (1-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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