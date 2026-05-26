Kody Clemens And Twins Face White Sox On May 26

Clemens is hitting for a .230 BA, .314 OBP and .388 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 16 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (2-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

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