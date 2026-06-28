Kody Clemens And Twins Face Rockies On June 28

Clemens is hitting for a .242 BA, .309 OBP and .468 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 34 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.