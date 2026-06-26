Kody Clemens And Twins Play Rockies On June 26

Clemens is hitting for a .241 BA, .307 OBP and .461 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 32 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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