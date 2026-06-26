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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Play Rockies On June 26

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Friday, June 26 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .241 BA, .307 OBP and .461 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 32 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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