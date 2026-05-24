Kody Clemens And Twins Face Red Sox On May 24

Clemens is hitting for a .231 BA, .320 OBP and .400 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 16 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Sonny Gray (5-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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