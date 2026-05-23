Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Red Sox On May 23

Clemens is hitting for a .230 BA, .322 OBP and .405 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 16 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Red Sox.

Jovani Moran (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.