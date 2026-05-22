Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Red Sox On May 22

Clemens is hitting for a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .421 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 16 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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