Kody Clemens And Twins Face Rays On April 24

Clemens is hitting for a .163 BA, .268 OBP and .327 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.