Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Mets On April 23

Clemens is hitting for a .178 BA, .275 OBP and .356 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored four runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Mets.

Christian Scott will start for the Mets, his first this season.

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