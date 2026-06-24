Kody Clemens And Twins Play Dodgers On June 24

Clemens is hitting for a .244 BA, .308 OBP and .466 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 32 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.

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