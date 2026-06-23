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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Dodgers On June 23

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Target Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Clemens has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .304 OBP and .458 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 32 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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