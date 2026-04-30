Kody Clemens And Twins Face Blue Jays On April 30
Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Clemens has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Clemens is hitting for a .206 BA, .299 OBP and .382 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored six runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Mariners.
Kevin Gausman (2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.