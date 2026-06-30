Kody Clemens And Twins Face Astros On June 30

Clemens is hitting for a .237 BA, .302 OBP and .467 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 35 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (3-8) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

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