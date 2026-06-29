Kody Clemens And Twins Play Astros On June 29

Clemens is hitting for a .242 BA, .308 OBP and .476 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 35 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Peter Lambert (6-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.