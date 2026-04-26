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Kodai Senga
New York Mets

Kodai Senga

New York Mets • #34 SP

Kodai Senga And Mets Face Rockies On April 26

Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Senga is 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday, April 17 when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kodai Senga

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