Kodai Senga And Mets Face Rockies On April 26

Senga is 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday, April 17 when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.