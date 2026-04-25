Kodai Senga And Mets Face Rockies On April 25
Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Senga has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Senga is 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday, April 17 when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.