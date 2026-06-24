Kodai Senga And Mets Square Off Against Cubs On June 24
Kodai Senga will get the start for the New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Senga is 0-6 with a 10.08 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.